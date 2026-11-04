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Ben Shelton Joins Carlos Alcaraz in 2027 Queen's Club Field After Ferrero Appointment
By Jack Cops,2 days ago
Ben Shelton Joins Carlos Alcaraz in 2027 Queen's Club Field After Ferrero Appointment. Ben Shelton will join Carlos Alcaraz at the 2027 Queen's Club Championships, adding another intriguing storyline to a grass-court tournament that will also feature the American's new coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in his corner. The 2027 grass-court...