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2026 Midterm Election Results – Democrats Take the State, Republicans Win Locally
By Eric Bauer,3 days ago
The votes have been counted for the 2026 midterm election. Locally, District 6 Representative Glenn Grothman retained his seat, fending off Democrat Brad Smith and other candidates. Meanwhile, Republican Nic Cravillion beat Independent Mark Becker to fill State Senator Andre Jaque’s District 1 seat, and Republican Amy Binsfeld took down...
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