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Manchester United star could be offered Saudi escape
3 days ago
Bruno Fernandes Transfer Latest: Al-Hilal End Interest as Manchester United Future Clouds Over. Manchester United have many problems, but one of them has at least been parked for now. According to TALKSPORT, Bruno Fernandes will not be getting an exit route to Al-Hilal, despite fresh noise around his future and growing uncertainty over his contract situation at Old Trafford.