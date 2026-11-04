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Dortmund contract talks with Manchester United-linked defender dragging on
3 days ago
Borussia Dortmund are looking to tie Waldemar Anton down to a contract beyond 2028, but negotiations are seemingly proving more difficult than initially anticipated. According to Sport Bild, talks between the two parties have been progressing slowly, and a swift agreement is not in sight because the proposed salary doesn't meet the player's expectations.