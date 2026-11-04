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White River National Forest approves Pitkin County plan to take over management of Maroon Bells Scenic Area
By Jason Blevins,2 days ago
The White River National Forest has approved a plan to transfer daily management of the Maroon Bells Scenic Area over to Pitkin County. As the Forest Service contracts with fewer workers and tighter budgets under the Trump administration, the agency is expanding a nearly 50-year-old partnership with Pitkin County, which will take over daily management of the busy scenic area much like a concessionaire manages a campground on public land.