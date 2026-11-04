undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scandal-plagued Ilhan Omar easily secures 5th term in deep blue Minnesota despite immigration fraud probe
3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Despite an ongoing federal criminal probe that includes questions about her immigration status and another examining her financial disclosures, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., cruised to re-election Tuesday night. Omar has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, one of America’s bluest, since winning in the 2018 midterms and becoming...