undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Election expert weighs in on long lines, poll worker pressures after Election Day
By Ida Domingo,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — Long lines, challenges at polling locations and increased pressure on election workers were among the issues drawing attention during Election Day. In College Park, Maryland, some voters reportedly remained in line until after 1 a.m. Wednesday. At the Silver Spring Civic Building, voters waited as long as three hours, according to Alysoun McLaughlin, director of the University of Maryland Resilience Lab.