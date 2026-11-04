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Tracking rain & snow today!
By Julia Donovan,2 days ago
TODAY: Temps will be similar to Tuesday, sitting in the 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Mountain snow begins in the early afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in place across Park County, the Central Mountains, and portions of I-70 where cumulative snow and road impacts are expected. Light accumulations are possible for Teller County and other high elevation areas in the Pikes Peak Region. Expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in lower-lying portions of Southern Colorado. Flood Warnings are in place across parts of the San Luis Valley, with rising water levels likely along the Rio Grande, Conejos, and other rivers and creeks in the area.