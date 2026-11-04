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Conservatives stunned by ‘catastrophic’ midterm blue tsunami, blame Trump’s Iran war, high gas prices
3 days ago
Conservatives were left stunned by the results of the 2026 midterm elections Tuesday and are attempting to grapple with the new political landscape. Democrats dominated in red and blue states alike, easily retaking both the House and Senate, as well as flipping several governorships. Democrats picked up victories in numerous states won by President Donald Trump in 2024, including seemingly deep-red spots like Texas, South Carolina and Kansas.