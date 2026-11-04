undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NASCAR Issues Steep Fines and Points Penalties After Martinsville Brake-Checking Incidents
By Dogli Wilberforce,2 days ago
NASCAR has handed Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry major penalties following separate brake-checking incidents at Martinsville Speedway. The series released its official Penalty Report on Tuesday, November 3, confirming $100,000 in fines for Hocevar and $50,000 for Berry. Both drivers also lost 25 championship points after officials reviewed their actions...