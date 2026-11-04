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Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race, set to become 1st Muslim U.S. senator
By Andrew Romano,3 days ago
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won one of the marquee battles of the 2026 midterms: the race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan. El-Sayed, an unapologetic 42-year-old progressive and the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become America's first Muslim senator. He has pushed policies such as Medicare for All and ending U.S. military aid to Israel, and has been willing to confront his critics and his own party's establishment.