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Steel: A Strategic Industry Built on Coal
By Featured Expert: Alice Delemare Tangpuori,3 days ago
Governments treat steelmaking as a matter of national security, protecting the industry with tariffs and subsidies. But few people realise that the steel industry still overwhelmingly runs on coal. Last year the world made the steel equivalent of 253,000 Eiffel Towers and around 70% of that was with coal. In a world that must move away from fossil fuels to limit climate change, protecting coal-based steelmaking is not security, it’s a risk.