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Prop. 319 targeting Arizona speed, red-light cameras projected to pass, the AP reports
By abc15.com staff,3 days ago
Proposition 319 -- which stops the installation and use of speed and red-light cameras across Arizona -- is projected to pass, according to The Associated Press. Once officially implemented, new photo enforcement systems cannot be installed. Systems already in place as of Dec. 31, 2026, can continue to be used but would require voter approval in the next general election and every 10 years thereafter to continue being active.
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