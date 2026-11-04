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#OTGYpsi: Growing Hope's many accomplishments in 2026
By Lee Van Roth,3 days ago
Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. It has been a busy year for Ypsi food, equity and sustainability nonprofit Growing Hope. From expanding youth gardening programs and improving access to its community farm to renovating its commercial kitchen for aspiring food entrepreneurs, the org has introduced several new initiatives while continuing its work around food access and advocacy. Today, Growing Hope Executive Director Julius Buzzard is here to talk about some of these new developments, the people and partnerships making them possible and what the organization is looking toward next. Julius, thank you so much for being here today!