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Issues of the Environment: Ann Arbor students lead Michigan's Youth Environmental Press Team
By Rebekah Warren,3 days ago
Rebekah Warren: This is 89.1 WEMU. Welcome to Issues of the Environment! I'm your host, Rebekah Warren. Today, I'm talking to a new generation of environmental journalists. Anna Birchok and Zia Walker are Michigan directors for the Youth Environmental Press Team, a national organization that supports young people in reporting on climate and environmental issues and helps get their work in front of a wider audience, including elected officials and other decision makers. Both Anna and Zia developed their reporting skills at Ann Arbor Community High School's student newspaper, The Communicator. Their recent stories have taken them from Ann Arbor's mobile renewable energy nanogrid to a planned net-zero equestrian facility in Detroit and has them participating in statewide climate conversations. They're not simply writing about climate change as an abstract global challenge. They're reporting on projects, people and policy decisions that are happening in Michigan communities right now. Anna and Zia, welcome to Issues of the Environment!
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