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How Sharkey’s Owners Make Semi-Absentee Ownership Work
By Jill Abrahamsen,3 days ago
Franchisees Share How They Build Teams and Grow While Balancing Other Commitments. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids offers semi-absentee, manager-run franchise ownership opportunities. Franchise owners can maintain their careers or other interests while overseeing their businesses with the help of a management team. The award-winning children’s hair salon franchise is...