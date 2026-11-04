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How will Edna Karr rebound from its first loss in nearly three years? Coach Brice Brown explains.
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,3 days ago
Edna Karr has a roster full of players who had never lost a football game while in high school. For them, this was something new. Karr’s current seniors were freshmen when the fifth-seeded Cougars unexpectedly lost a state semifinal game at home against No. 8 Acadiana. That 2023 loss fueled the next two consecutive undefeated seasons, including last year’s lopsided title-game victory against St. Augustine.