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Riverside eyes volleyball breakthrough with coach’s daughters in starring roles
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,3 days ago
Brandi Melancon had never coached high school volleyball when she took over Riverside’s program in 2017. A former college player, Melancon had envisioned one day coaching her two daughters when they reached high school. Now, both are starting front-row players for a No. 3-seeded Riverside team preparing to open the LHSAA Division V playoffs Wednesday against No. 30 Centerville.
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