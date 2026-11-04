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CISA Adds WordPress Core Flaw CVE-2026-119977 to KEV Catalog
By Andrew Doyle,2 days ago
CISA has added CVE-2026-119977, a race-condition remote code execution flaw in WordPress Core, to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation. The listing follows the WordPress 7.1.4 release that shipped in late October without a CVE identifier. CISA Confirms Exploitation of the CVE-2026-119977 Upgrade Flaw. The flaw...