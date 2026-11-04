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ILC Dover Pays $13M to Settle Cybersecurity Fraud Claims
By Mitchell Langley,2 days ago
ILC Dover and ILC Astrospace, subsidiaries of Ingersoll Rand, agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that they knowingly failed to meet cybersecurity requirements in government contracts. The Justice Department announced the settlement on Tuesday, November 3. What the Justice Department Alleges About ILC’s Contract Compliance. The government...