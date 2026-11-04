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Binarly Finds Zyxel GS1900 Zero-Day That Bypasses Earlier Patch
By Mitchell Langley,3 days ago
Binarly researchers have disclosed CVE-2026-107441, an actively exploited out-of-bounds write in the web interface of Zyxel GS1900 series switches. The exploit works unchanged on firmware that carries the fix for an earlier flaw, CVE-2026-7273, which means switches considered patched since June remain exposed. How Binarly Found the Exploit in an...