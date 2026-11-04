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German Officials Among Recipients of Apple Spyware Warnings
By Andrew Doyle,2 days ago
Apple’s threat notifications about mercenary spyware reached German ministry staffers, lawmakers and journalists, according to Der Spiegel, and Germany’s cybersecurity agency told recipients to assume their devices are infected. Apple says victims are located in 99 countries. Der Spiegel Reports Warnings Reached the Merz Delegation. Der Spiegel reported...