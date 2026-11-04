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Can we trust our elections?
By KRISTIN FARRY,2 days ago
The last of the 2026 General Election vote counting and tabulation will be underway while you are reading this. Our Registrars and their teams are tallying and certifying voting machine totals and securing paper ballots. They are also counting mailed absentee ballots postmarked by election day and evaluating provisional votes for supporting data. The deadline for both mail ballots and provisional ballot documentation is noon on Friday after Election Day.