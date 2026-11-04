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Weekly Wednesday Wishlist #281
By Trish Flake,2 days ago
Find fresh Thanksgiving and Christmas decorating ideas, cozy finds, recipes, and home tours in this week’s Weekly Wednesday Wish List. There’s so much to love about November! Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and Christmas ideas are beginning to find their way onto my list, too. This week, you’ll find thoughtful tips for being a welcome Thanksgiving guest, a printable hosting guide, and two delicious recipes for your holiday table. We’re also touring beautiful homes and sharing lovely finds for your home and winter wardrobe. And if you’re ready for a little Christmas glow, I’m sharing one of our favorite traditions. Grab a cup of something delicious and enjoy!