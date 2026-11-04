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CLA’s 50th annual Lebanon holiday parade set for Nov. 21 with ‘Year of Tinsel’ theme
By LebTown Staff,3 days ago
The Community of Lebanon Association will hold its 50th annual Lebanon Holiday Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in downtown Lebanon. This year’s theme is “The Year of Tinsel – Celebrating 50 Golden Years of Holiday Magic!” CLA is asking participants to work gold, sparkle, shimmer, and other festive decorations into their entries.
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