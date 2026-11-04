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ACHS JV Volleyball team wins district with a perfect record
2 days ago
The Amelia County High School “Lady Raider” Junior Varsity Volleyball team completed the season with a perfect 18-0 record. They are James River District Regular Season Champions for the 2026 season. This is the fifth year in a row, the JV Lady Raiders have finished first in the district. There are no state competitions for junior varsity teams. Team members are: (bottom row, left to right) Savannah Lambert, Skyler Jones, Willow Link, Chesney Hensley, Samantha Fisher, (back row) Coach Taylor Redman, Rikiya Perry, Sadie Holmes, Violet Holman, Rosalie Clarke, Ava Conner, Emily Maiden, Sky Winstead, and Assistant Coach Katie Williams. Not pictured are Coach Kevin Rather and Assistant Coach Alex Pritchett.