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North Fork Dream Home: a hybrid cape-ranch style home on Nassau Point
By Lana Bortolot,3 days ago
This rambling ranch at 790 Vanston Road has more than meets the eye. (Photos courtesy of Douglas Elliman) Built in 1975 and maintained with thoughtful updates, this bright and airy home is on a large lot offering room to roam, privacy and right-of way access to the waterfront via the Nassau Point beach community. Andi Parks, the Douglas Elliman listing agent for the property, says the home, occupied by the same owners for nearly 25 years, exudes a welcoming, lived-in feeling (think Nancy Meyers!)