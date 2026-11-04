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Guard seeks community members for Fort Indiantown Gap PFAS advisory board
By Fort Indiantown Gap,3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard is conducting an environmental investigation for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG), Pennsylvania. An Administrative Record has been initiated to support the remedial investigation activities. The Administrative Record is a file maintained by the Army National Guard (ARNG) which will include selected technical reports, fact sheets, general information, and other relevant documents used to make decisions throughout the response action.