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Spoiler-Free Review: Human
By Joseph Perry,3 days ago
It’s past midnight and Dani Ferris is all alone. Away from home. Tired as hell. Not prepared for the roller coaster of emotions she’s about to ride front-row. Sleep? Lol. Nope. Tonight is a night for friends, lovers, enemies, frenemies, little guns, bigger guns, love, hate, life, death, and things a hell of a lot more super than natural. A night Dani will never forget. And neither will he.