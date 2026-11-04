undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stargardt places 10th at National FFA Convention
2 days ago
Amelia County High School senior Ava Stargardt represented the Amelia FFA as a contestant in the 2026 National Agricultural Education Invitational Contest (presented by Cutting Edge Curriculum). The contest occurred as a part of the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind. Ava was invited to participate in this contest based on her performance in the Virginia FFA Agriculture Education Leadership Development Event in June 2026. The Agricultural Education contest prepares students for careers in agricultural education – topics include a lesson plan, lesson demonstration, written test and judges’ questions. The 2026 contest focused on the Agribusiness Systems Pathway. Ava was tasked with creating a fully developed, standards based 60-minute lesson plan, then presented a 15-minute demonstration of the lesson to eight mock students and three judges. Contestants competed in three flights over two days, with Ava finishing third in her flight of nine students. Ava’s performance earned her a silver rating and 10th place in the nation.