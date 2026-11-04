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Atherton A.150 vs. Cotic Jeht: Long-travel trail bikes, round 1
By Travis Reill,3 days ago
Singletracks may earn commissions from affiliate links and/or receive products from manufacturers for review. Read our editorial guidelines here. Mixed in with these large, nearly household brands that we all know and love are the smaller guys. They make the bikes you rarely see, if ever. But when someone shows up with one, everyone crowds around them at the trailhead. Two such UK-based brands make the bikes that many of us wish we had. The Atherton A.150 and Cotic Jeht do long-travel trail riding each in their own unique way. Yet, it is this uniqueness that makes them similar and, in the end, tough to choose between.