undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Browns’ New DC Is Earning National Respect
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Replacing a successful coordinator is one of the toughest jobs in football. The new coach inherits high expectations, players are used to a different voice, and fans are quick to compare every result with what came before. Doing it while losing the best player on the roster makes the job even harder. Cleveland’s defensive coordinator faced both challenges this year, and his work is getting national recognition.