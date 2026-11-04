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Lenawee County Ballot Proposals and Millage Results
By bryanvish,2 days ago
LENAWEE CO. — Michigan voters rejected Proposal 1, which would have called for a state constitutional convention, and approved Proposal 2, a campaign finance measure. Lenawee County voters followed the same pattern in unofficial results. Proposal 1 was rejected, with 28,240 no votes to 10,641 yes votes. Proposal 2 passed, receiving 32,437 yes votes compared with 7,110 no votes.
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