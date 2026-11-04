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New documentary on luminaries from the Harlem Renaissance comes to Atlanta
3 days ago
Late filmmaker William Greaves’ documentary ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ holds special screenings Nov. 4-5 at Tara Theatre ahead of theatrical release on Nov. 13. Fifty-four years ago, several Black creatives and intellectuals from the Harlem Renaissance gathered at musician Duke Ellington’s townhouse in New York to reminisce about their roles in the literary and artistic movement from the 1920s.
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