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Podcast: Shepard Fairey, Stay Productive, Potential Spam and more on ATL Arts Collective
By ArtsATL staff,3 days ago
Featured contributor Will Feagins Jr. discusses his documentary series Our Voices, Our Lives, and Shepard Fairey brings new art to Atlanta. Plus, a look inside Stay Productive, the annual gathering of Atlanta beatmakers, a behind-the-scenes conversation with Potential Spam Comedy and ArtsATL’s Best Bets for the week. ::. Prefer...