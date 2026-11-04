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Tracking cool & seasonable temperature into the weekend
By Abigail McCluskey,2 days ago
Good morning and happy Wednesday! Starting off this morning, I’m tracking a few areas of patchy drizzle across the region. That will gradually taper off through the morning hours as drier air moves in behind yesterday’s cold front. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day today, with a gradual clearing trend beginning from southwest to northeast tonight.