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Kevin Byrne wins reelection as Putnam County Executive
By Eric Gross,3 days ago
CARMEL – It was a nail-biter, but in the end, Republican County Executive Kevin Byrne won reelection to his second term as Putnam’s chief elected official. Byrne was on the losing side as votes were initially tabulated late Tuesday night; however, when tallies from Putnam Valley and southern Mahopac were received, Byrne’s tally ballooned to a 595-vote victory over his two opponents, Democrat Brett Yarris and Conservative Tatiana Brahimi.
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