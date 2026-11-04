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DenDanto wins Wallkill town supervisor race; long-time GOP clerk loses
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,3 days ago
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Democratic incumbent Wallkill Town Supervisor Frank DenDanto III defeated Republican political newcomer Jill Wilkins to retain his post. DenDanto polled 5,265 votes to Wilkins’ 4,084. Democrats hold a voter registration lead over Republicans in Wallkill. At the heart of the campaign was DenDanto’s contention...
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