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Anderson’s heroics, M-W hat tricks headline Student-Athlete Spotlight
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,3 days ago
Burke Catholic boys’ soccer coach Christian Henry spent at least a week preparing goalkeeper Walter Anderson and the Eagles for a potential postseason penalty-kick shootout. The preparation paid off. Anderson, an eighth grader, made the decisive save in Burke Catholic’s 1-0 (4-3) shootout victory over rival Chester in last week’s Section 9 Class C boys’ soccer championship.