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Former Two Rivers City Manager Arrested Again
By Kevin Zimmermann,3 days ago
Kyle Kordell has been arrested once again. This is the third time the former Two Rivers City Manager has been arrested in 3 days. According to reports, Kordell was initially arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a Manitowoc home around 2 p.m. Sunday. Following an investigation, police arrested Kordell on domestic abuse-related charges, as well as disorderly conduct. Kordell reportedly posted a cash bond and was released only to be back under arrest on Monday, for reportedly violating a 72 hour no-contact order.