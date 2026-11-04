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Meeting This Friday to Discuss Bloomberg-Sentinel Data Center Project
By Town Topics Newspaper,2 days ago
I would like to urge my Princeton neighbors to please make time in their busy schedules for a critically important event. A Town Hall will be held in Princeton this Friday, November 6, to discuss the Bloomberg-Sentinel data center project. Construction of this large data center is now underway on the former site of Princeton Nurseries. As the crow flies, it is poised to operate only a mile or so from many Princeton homes, as well as Littlebrook School, Riverside School, the French-American School, the Eden School, Princeton Windrows, and the Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Much of our town is within four miles of the site.