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Princeton Public Schools Should Strengthen DLI, Not Scale It Back
By Town Topics Newspaper,2 days ago
As a veteran educator and school leader focused on professional development and teacher retention, I urge Princeton to strengthen Community Park’s Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program rather than reduce it to 45 minutes of Spanish instruction daily. What evidence demonstrates that this model will produce meaningful language proficiency over...