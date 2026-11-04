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Mantic Unleash The Nameless! Warpath Command Protocols Expansion
3 days ago
Mantic Games is bringing a new threat to the Warpath Universe this November with the upcoming release of Command Protocols, a new rulebook(s) and expansion(s) exploring the mysterious Nameless faction. Now available to pre-order, the latest edition combines updated rules for both Deadzone and Firefight with new units for every Epic Warpath faction, alongside a substantial expansion to the background and ongoing story of the Warpath Universe.