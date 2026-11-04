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🎨🌳 North Carolina Museum of Art Park – Giant Sculptures, Scenic Trails, and Hidden Art in Raleigh, NC!
3 days ago
Simba and I visited the North Carolina Museum of Art Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, an incredible 164-acre outdoor destination filled with giant sculptures, unusual artwork, scenic walking trails, rolling meadows, and beautiful gardens! Officially known as the Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park, this remarkable attraction combines art and nature in one of the largest museum parks in the United States.