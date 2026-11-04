undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cinema Is So Back. And Gen Z Is Behind It.
By Chris HambrickFrancesca FenziLauren Yoon,3 days ago
View the full episode transcript. In 2020, movie theaters were on their last legs. Lockdowns and years of declining interest had forced historic cinemas to shutter, including an LA icon, the Cinerama Dome. But recently a new generation of cinema-lovers has been using social media to revitalize the culture of in person movie-watching. Internet culture reporter Candice Lim explores the rise of the Gen Z cinephile movement, and heads to Hollywood to meet the young filmmaker and activist who is fighting to bring the Cinerama Dome back from the dead.