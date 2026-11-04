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Zoom Diallo thanks BBN for support in his UK debut: “It brought that joy out that I needed”
By chrisbeasmore,3 days ago
Entering Tuesday night’s matchup against Manhattan, much of the attention surrounding Kentucky Basketball was on guard Zoom Diallo. Before the Wildcats’ season opener, Diallo deactivated his Instagram account, leading many fans to believe he was stepping away from social media because of the criticism and negativity he received during the exhibition games.
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