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How Anthony Ippolito talked his way into playing Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky'
By JC John Carucci Associated Press,3 days ago
Anthony Ippolito saw the opportunity of a lifetime when he learned that Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly was developing a film about Sylvester Stallone's determination to write and star in the original "Rocky." There was just one problem: Nobody had asked him to audition for "I Play Rocky." "So, I kind...