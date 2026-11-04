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Columbus Weather: Rain tapers down tonight with a second cold front on the way
By Sarah Converse,3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good evening, Central Ohio!. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Chance for a few rain showers. High: 57. Rain will eventually move out tonight with only a few lingering showers late. Clouds persist tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s. A mix of clouds and sun is possible Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Cooler air filters into the area as a second cold front sweeps across Central Ohio on Friday. A few showers are possible as the front passes through. Otherwise, clouds linger into the start of the weekend with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be colder in the mid-30s.