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UGA celebrates Science and Ag Hill modernization
By Prisha Dev,3 days ago
The University of Georgia completed the second phase of its Science and Ag Hill modernization initiative and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and tour of the renovated facility on Oct. 28, according to a press release. The renovation improved the working space in Cedar Street Building B, which includes open laboratories, microscopy rooms, specialized equipment rooms and an insect containment facility.