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Atlanta Hawks visit Washington Wizards for conference matchup | Watch on ANF
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In a matchup of Eastern Conference opponents, the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards will play Wednesday for the first time this season. Atlanta (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) is 2-1 against division opponents and Washington (4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) is 2-1 against the Southeast Division.